A report Saturday morning of people climbing through a window of a residence led to the arrest of a man and a woman.
Capt. Mike Bauer with the Norfolk Police Division said the reporting party described the house in the 300 block of South 17th Street and the suspect’s vehicle.
Arriving officers saw the suspect vehicle driving away from the area. They stopped the vehicle and identified the occupants, Bauer said.
The occupants — Matthew Spence, 38, of Norfolk and Katelin Dover, 33, homeless — were questioned as to why they were entering the residence.
It was learned that Dover had an active Lancaster County arrest warrant, and she was taken into custody.
The owner of the house was contacted, and he stated that he knew Spence and Dover and that they did not have permission to be in the house.
As the investigation continued, officers recovered several hypodermic needles and a baggie with methamphetamine from Spence’s property.
In a search of the vehicle, officers recovered property belonging to the owner of the house.
Dover was additionally arrested for burglary, and Spence was arrested for burglary and possession of methamphetamine.
Both were housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.