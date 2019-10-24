A week remains to nominate individuals for the 2019 Norfolk Area Persons of the Year.
This year, there will be two awards: one for Norfolk and another for Northeast and North Central Nebraska outside Norfolk.
The deadline for submission of nominations is Thursday, Oct. 31, for the recognition program that is sponsored by the Daily News and Elkhorn Valley Bank. The award is designed to honor individuals who have made Norfolk and the area a better place, especially through their efforts in the past 12 months. The goal of the recognition program is that the recipients will serve as an inspiration for others.
Nominations involve nothing more than a letter of recommendation that details why the person being nominated is worthy of recognition. Nominations may be dropped off or mailed to either the Daily News or any Elkhorn Valley Bank branch. They also may be emailed to personoftheyear@norfolkdailynews.com.
Individuals with questions may contact Ashley Gracey at the Daily News at 371-1020 or via email at agracey@norfolkdailynews.com.