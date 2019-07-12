Officers promoted

Members of the Norfolk Police Division and community leaders gathered at the city council chambers Thursday evening to honor three officers recently promoted to new positions.

A crowd of about 75 watched as current Norfolk police officers Chad Reiman, Richard Frank and Josh Bauermeister retook the oath of office in conjunction with their promotions.

Chief Don Miller said the changes in rank came about following the retirement of former Chief Bill Mizner at the end of last year. Miller had previously been a captain, so when that position opened up, several below it did as well.

Prior to each officer taking their oath, which was administered by District 7 Judge Michael Long, Miller said a few words about their respective service records.

Bauermeister, promoted to corporal, was hired at the Norfolk Police Division in 2004 and has received a exceptional service awards and an officer of the year award from the city, Miller said.

Frank, promoted to sergeant, began at the police division in 2003. He has received awards including officer of the year, city employee of the year and supervisor of the year, as well as three lifesaving awards.

Reiman, promoted to captain, has been with the police division since 1997. He has been honored with awards including supervisor of the year award, city supervisor of the year, four lifesaving awards and a Red Cross award.

“You don’t get to this point easily. Each of these three men have long years of dedicated service,” Miller said.

