HAZMAT training

Norfolk, Battle Creek, Pierce and Oakdale took part in a HAZMAT training event at the DeVent Center on Tuesday evening.

 Correspondent/Darin Epperly

Fire agencies from Norfolk, Battle Creek, Pierce and Oakdale participated in a mock hazardous materials response drill Tuesday evening at Divots DeVent Center in Norfolk. The training was for Region 11 — consisting of Antelope, Madison and Pierce counties.

Tags

In other news

TV reporter climbs on classic cars, is handed walking papers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Maybe the “Good Day Sacramento” reporter just thought he’d drive a little more traffic to his television station’s website when he climbed on top of a classic 1950s Thunderbird convertible and struck a silly pose, putting his feet on its pristine yellow paint job.

+2
Osmond looks long-term to create legacy

Osmond looks long-term to create legacy

Talk is cheap. Aaron Gutz knew this and realized if residents there really wanted the idea of a Nebraska Community Foundation Affiliated Fund to be successful in Osmond, someone needed to put some skin in the game.