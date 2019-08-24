Sweet tunes, sweet treats

Fork Fest 2019

LINES FORMED for food trucks during Forkfest at Johnson Park in Norfolk on Friday evening. 

 Norfolk Daily News/Jake Wragge

Fork Fest, which was started four years ago by the Norfolk Arts Center, featured an array of food vendors in the ever-popular food truck rumble in Johnson Park on Friday evening. Festival participants could buy a rumble pass to allow them to experience the food being offered.

The food truck rumble has been a mainstay at Fork Fest ­— with long lines the norm Friday evening during Fork Fest at Johnson Park.

Music at Fork Fest was provided by Nebraska bands ­— including Baker Explosion from Norfolk. 

The Midland Band, hailing from Lincoln, also performed during Fork Fest.

