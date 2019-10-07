Sunset Plaza Mall tax proposal fails

A plan in the works for more than a year to help revitalize the Sunset Plaza Mall was shot down by the Norfolk city council at its regular meeting Monday night.
The proposed agreement between the City of Norfolk and the owners of the mall would allow for a 1% occupation tax in all stores except for Target at the mall to fund improvements to the mall, especially in the wake of Herbergers closing.
The plans for the agreement and occupation tax began in summer 2018, when the mall was designated as an "enhanced employment area," which made it eligible for the occupation tax. But the designation was lifted after Herbergers closed, and reapplied in August after new plans were proposed.
The city would use about 2% of the revenue collected for administrative costs and the rest would be reinvested back into the mall for a variety of improvements, particularly at the now vacant Herbergers lot.
But during a lengthy discussion between the council and Michael Carter, an attorney representing the mall, council members and Mayor Josh Moenning asked a series of pointed questions about the mall owners and the future of the mall, and expressed frustration with a perceived lack of transparency between the mall and the government and taxpayers.
The council initially voted 4-3 in favor of the proposal, with Corey Granquist, Rob Merrill and Thad Murren voting in opposition. Because the motion required five affirmative votes to pass and a council member was absent, Moenning was allowed to cast a vote, and subsequently voted no, thus denying the proposed agreement and possible occupation tax.
Read more about Monday night's city council meeting in Tuesday's Daily News and online at norfolkdailynews.com.