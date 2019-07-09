Prospect Avenue, from 27th Street to Prospect Circle

Prospect Avenue, from 27th Street to Prospect Circle will be closed starting July 11.

 Courtesy image

NORFOLK — Prospect Avenue, from 27th Street to Prospect Circle, will be closed for construction projects starting on Thursday, July 11.

This closure is for the first phase of a two-phase project. Local access to Prospect Circle will still be available.

This project includes a complete reconstruction of the street, as well as the installation of a trail and sidewalk on both sides of the street.

Phase two of the project is the section from Prospect Circle to Ridgeway Drive. This section will be reconstructed at a later date this year.

If there are any questions or concerns, call the City of Norfolk Engineering Office at 402-844-2020.

Tags

In other news

Texas billionaire H. Ross Perot dies aged 89

Texas billionaire H. Ross Perot dies aged 89

DALLAS (AP) — H. Ross Perot, the colorful, self-made Texas billionaire who rose from a childhood of Depression-era poverty and twice ran for president as a third-party candidate, has died. He was 89.

4-H members take on fun challenges

4-H members take on fun challenges

The goal for 4-H is to “make the best better.”

The participants at the Madison County Fair this week will be striving to live up to this standard.