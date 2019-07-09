NORFOLK — Prospect Avenue, from 27th Street to Prospect Circle, will be closed for construction projects starting on Thursday, July 11.
This closure is for the first phase of a two-phase project. Local access to Prospect Circle will still be available.
This project includes a complete reconstruction of the street, as well as the installation of a trail and sidewalk on both sides of the street.
Phase two of the project is the section from Prospect Circle to Ridgeway Drive. This section will be reconstructed at a later date this year.
If there are any questions or concerns, call the City of Norfolk Engineering Office at 402-844-2020.