LINCOLN — Attendees of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce & Industry’s annual fall forums will be among the first Nebraska residents to get an in-person briefing on the results of the Blueprint Nebraska strategic planning process.
The 30-community tour starts Aug. 12 and lasts through late October and is being held coordination with local chambers of commerce and community organizations across the state.
The forum is Norfolk is set for Wednesday, Aug. 28, from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Norfolk Public Library.
Forums are also planned for:
— Tuesday, Aug. 27, Columbus, at noon at the chamber offices.
— Wednesday, Aug. 28, West Point, from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Nielsen Center.
Those interested in attending are encouraged to contact the respective chamber hosting a forum.
“The forums are just as much about listening as they are about sharing,” said Bryan Slone, state chamber president. “We can keep our ear to the ground on important issues facing businesses, industries and our communities every day, so that we can be a more effective voice for them at the Capitol each year.”
At this year’s forums, Jim Smith, a former state senator who now serves as executive director of Blueprint Nebraska, will provide an outline of the vision, aspirations and initiatives adopted through one of the largest statewide, public input processes on economic growth.
Blueprint Nebraska gathered feedback from 2,000 residents and leaders at more than 60 events across 30 regions of the state and from 5,000 more through a survey. It also benefited from the insights of more than 320 advisors representing diverse regions and industry sectors.
The result is the Blueprint Nebraska report, the state’s first long-term, strategic plan with measurable economic objectives and specific recommendations aimed at boosting prosperity for all.
Executives from the state chamber will also provide a brief overview of the 2019 legislative session and help answer questions about legislative initiatives that could affect business and industry decision-making in 2020 and beyond.