A wide variety of entertainment is on tap for this year’s Dodge County Fair.
Held in Scribner, the fair is set for Wednesday, July 31, through Sunday, Aug. 4.
Laurie Helgenberger, Dodge County Fair secretary, said there are so many things to be excited about at this year’s fair.
“It’s hard to pick just one thing to be most excited about, but the top three would be Hairball concert on Friday night, the KidZone expansion and the new location for the wine tasting in the air-conditioned exhibit hall,” Helgenberger said.
River City Carnival is part of this year’s fair. Wristbands for rides are available, with unlimited rides until 11 p.m. Also throughout the fair, the Nebraska Antique Power Association branch 25 of Early Day Gas Engine and Tractor Association will host demonstrations and display antique farm equipment.
In addition, each day of the fair will provide chances to watch livestock shows, a softball tournament and baseball games, as well as view 4-H displays.
On Thursday, beginning at 7 p.m., Backyard Gardening with Kathleen Cue will be in the exhibit hall.
Also at 7 p.m. on Thursday will be the MATTPA Truck and Tractor Pull.
Then on Friday, KidZone will be open to the public, beginning at 9 a.m. A watermelon feed is planned, along with Exotic Animal Encounters and pony rides by LaRue’s Little Horse Ranch.
Beginning at 7 p.m., Hairball with Sheila Greenland will perform.
According to its website, “Hairball is a rock and roll experience you won’t forget. A band puts on a concert. Hairball puts on an event. The lights, sound, video screens, smoke, fire, blood, bombs, confetti, spiders, snakes and monsters (oh my) and the screaming hoards of rabid Hairball fans create an event — an event that hits you so hard, it’ll take a few days to recover. Rock and roll will never die!”
Helgenberger said they had many requests to bring the band back to Scribner.
“They are so much more than a rock ’n’ roll tribute band with the costumes and lights,” Helgenberger said. “They put on a show with music that all ages enjoy.”
Saturday is Kids Day at the fair, with activities geared toward the younger fairgoers, including storytime, pony rides, a kids firefighter combat challenge, face painting and balloon artists and a kiddie tractor pull.
Other events on Saturday are the mud volleyball tournament beginning at 9 a.m., a chain saw artist, a backyard barbecue contest and a beer/wine tasting in the exhibit hall.
At 7 p.m., a demolition derby will begin in the west arena, followed by tough trucks.
The final day of the fair, Sunday, will kick off with the Purple Ribbon Run at 8 a.m., as well as a pancake feed.
The Out of Field tractor pull will begin at noon in the west arena, followed by a parade at 4:30 p.m. and a wood carving auction at 6 p.m. There also will be a free family show featuring comedian/magician Gayle Becwar at 6:30 p.m. in the exhibit hall.
“There really is something for everyone at the Dodge County Fair in Scribner, from the 4-H and FFA exhibits and shows, carnival rides, Legion bingo, baseball, mud volleyball and barbecue contest to the tractor pull, demo and Hairball concert,” Helgenberger said. “And, of course, delicious food at the church stands, food court and an FFA concession stand.”
* * *
Want to learn more?
For more on the Dodge County Fair schedule, go to dodgecountyfair.org or download the fair’s app.