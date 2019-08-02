PIERCE — The Pierce County Fair’s 4-H dog show was in the spotlight Thursday, giving man’s best friends a chance to shine.
Three 4-H members — and their dogs — competed in showmanship and obedience.
Besides a chance to win a trophy or ribbon, the show is a great experience for participants, said the show’s superintendent, Amy Lambrecht.
“What these kids demonstrate is what every owner should be able to do with their dog,” she said.
This is Lambrecht’s first year as superintendent, but she has experience with the dog show as both of her children have participated in it in the past.
“I like to see kids taking responsible pet ownership seriously,” Lambrecht said. “If we had more of that, we would not have as many homeless, abandoned and abused animals show up in shelters.”
Heather Myers, who has participated in the dog show for the past six or seven years, won the showmanship competition with her dog, Lulu.
Myers said she enjoys the chance to work with her dog, who competed for the first time, to improve her obedience.
“She’s never been here before. She’s like, ‘What is this?’ ” Myers said. “She could’ve done better, but she did good and I’m proud of her.”
For the participants and their dogs, the show is just the tip of the iceberg, Lambrecht said.
“They have to be training their animals all year long,” she said. “This is just the final display.”
Lambrecht noted that the show is not just for pure breeds.
“Today we saw one purebred dog,” Lambrecht said. “They (the dogs) are members of the family; it doesn’t matter if they’re purebred or mixed breed.”
Looking forward, Lambrecht wants to see the show grow.
“I would love to see this show go into more agility, rally (categories) — something that’s more exciting to watch,” she said.
Lambrecht said she also hopes to start an obedience and showmanship clinic so participants will have more opportunities to improve.