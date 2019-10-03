Washed out roads, damaged bridges and now a sink hole has added to the road challenges in Stanton County.
Recent rains are believed to have caused the sink hole on 571st Avenue in northern Stanton County. The sink hole is about three-fourths of a mile south of the Wayne County line. The road is the first one east of the old Pilger rest area.
Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said Thursday morning that the sink hole developed overnight.
Recent rains are believed to have caused that hole and made the road soft in other places, the sheriff said. As a result, two miles of 571st Avenue, which is a north-south road, have been closed in Stanton County, he said.
There also is some good road news, however, for the county. Unofficially, it appears the Highway 57 bridge south of Stanton over the Elkhorn River will be opening on Friday.
Officials with the Nebraska Department of Transportation said an official announcement with details is expected to be released later on Thursday.