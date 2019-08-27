Landowners within the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District boundaries will have an opportunity to apply for new irrigated acres in portions of the district this fall.
The NRD board voted at its August meeting to allow up to 450 acre-feet of new depletions, in accordance with its voluntary integrated management plan for irrigation development in the hydrologically connected, or 10/50, area, and to allow up to 2,500 acres of new groundwater irrigation development in the non-hydrologically connected, or non 10/50, area under the district’s standard variance process.
An approved variance is a requirement for any expansion of irrigated acres in the NRD, whether from an existing or new irrigation well.
Geographic portions of the district that are eligible to be considered for standard variances are areas that fall within the top three categories of the classification map. A map of the eligible locations will be available at the NRD office in Norfolk by no later than Friday, Aug. 30.
Excluded from consideration for this signup period will be any parcel of land located in any quantity management subarea or phase 3 area located within the NRD.
Brian Bruckner, NRD assistant manager, said the board also approved scoring sheets used by staff when processing applications and re-authorized use of the conditions for approval policy. This policy has accompanied approved variances each of the past two years.
“In addition, a minimum soil score of 90 must be met for any standard variance to be considered for approval,” Bruckner said.
The board established a signup period to receive applications for standard variances between Oct. 1 and Oct. 31.
Contact the NRD for more information or visit www.lenrd.org/latest-news. Application forms will be available online and in the office beginning Oct. 1.