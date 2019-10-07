Signs of life

Hundreds of people lined the streets and held signs in silent protest against abortion on Sunday afternoon in the heart of Norfolk.
The annual Life Chain — the nationwide event in which advocates for the lives of the unborn gather for an hour of quiet, public witness and prayer — took place in Norfolk at the corner of 13th Street and Norfolk Avenue.
Participants in the Life Chain held signs provided by the Norfolk Area Right to Life.
The Life Chain has taken place in Norfolk annually since about 2010 and also had taken place sporadically in prior years. Other events also were planned throughout Northeast and North Central Nebraska.