The Norfolk City Council has paved the way for the possibility of shooting and archery ranges in Norfolk.
Valerie Grimes, city director of planning and development, said that under previous city ordinances, there was no legal way to establish an indoor shooting range. Now, ranges would be allowed with a conditional-use permit on a variety of different zone designations.
The same ordinance also allowed for the establishment of campgrounds on some zones as well.
Grimes said there has been interest among some mobile home courts, and the new conditional-use regulations would likely be utilized within the next month.
There haven’t been any questions about establishing a shooting range recently, Grimes said, but typically land use regulations are done in groups as they were Monday night.
Another ordinance also was passed to allow for temporary lifting of firearm shooting restrictions, mainly to allow for small events to take place without having to apply for conditional-use permits.
The council also approved a plan for bridge repairs in the city, which was expected to begin as soon as Tuesday morning, city engineer Steve Rames said.
A capital improvement plan for the next 10 years also was passed, which outlines plans for purchases of equipment that costs more than $50,000, such as new specialized vehicles like ambulances. The plan is revised each year as a part of the budget process.
The Norfolk Morning and Noon Optimists Club also presented an award to firefighter and paramedic Kevin Armbruster for his service to the Norfolk Fire Division.