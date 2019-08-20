A group of state senators met constituents and local officials at a town hall at Northeast Community College Tuesday night.
The town hall, hosted by the Platte Institute and sponsored by Elkhorn Valley Bank, featured area senators Jim Scheer of Norfolk, Tom Briese of Albion, Ben Hanson of Blair as well as Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, who is the chair of the legislature's revenue committee, which drafts tax legislation.
The four senators were in agreement that property tax reform is needed, but finding a solution is the difficult part.
To pass a significant tax reform bill, the bill would need to have the support of 33 of the 49 senators. With that number, the bill would be safe from a filibuster and could override a governor's veto.
There were no bills that managed to attain the 33 votes needed in the last legislative sessions. And now there are some concerns that the unicameral may be on a timer.
A citizen-led ballot initiative is currently collecting signatures, and a small number of senators have expressed support for the movement. But the four senators Tuesday said they were confident the legislature could find a solution on their own before a potentially costly ballot issue forces them to.
