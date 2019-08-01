MADISON — The search is on for a man who left the Madison County Drug Court on Thursday afternoon when he learned his bond was being revoked.
Pacey Nicklen, 20, Norfolk, was appearing in court before Judge Mark Johnson. Upon learning his bond was being revoked, Nicklen reportedly ran out of the courthouse and headed for a corn field northeast of the courthouse parking lot.
Todd Volk, Madison County sheriff, said Nicklen is described as a black male, about 6-foot tall and 190 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.
Madison County deputies and court officials gave chase but were not able to catch him. About 4:20 p.m., first-responders could be seen using a drone in an attempt to locate him in the corn field.
A yellow, crop duster could be seen making passes over the field, appearing to be assisting in the manhunt.
Volk said there is no risk at this time, but residents of Madison should secure their residences and vehicles.
Among those assisting in the man hunt are the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, Madison Police Department and Nebraska State Patrol.
Nicklen had been arrested in January on shoplifting charges. His arrest background also includes possession of methamphetamine.