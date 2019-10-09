A photo of Earth taken from space has propelled the world into a new direction.
As a result, many businesses and organizations are looking at the good they can do in the world instead of how much money they can make, said Graham Brooks of Lincoln.
Brooks, founder and president of SEAchange Ltd., was the keynote speaker at the Salvation Army’s 2019 annual civic luncheon on Tuesday.
His organization “strives to support, empower and advocate for the purposeful pursuit of social enterprise practices by private and social sector organizations in order to better our world.” He is also the director of the Do More Good Conference.
The photo Brooks referred to, called Earthrise, was taken by Apollo 8 astronauts in December 1968. It shows a portion of the moon and the Earth.
“It made us realize we’re all in this together. As a result, people started talking about their roles in the community, which in turn led to the development of the 'do more good concept,' " Brooks said. “These concepts of doing good are not just warm and fuzzy. There are legal foundations ... and frameworks that people are aligning with to do more good.”
The mind-set has trickled down to young people who expect the companies they work for to have the do-more-good notion.
“There’s a shift from it’s not about my job, it’s about my life,” Brooks said.
Before Brooks’ presentation, Capt. Jesus Trejo of the Salvation Army gave a brief update on services it provided during the flooding last March to the people in Norfolk and the surrounding areas.
When Trejo learned about the damage in Verdigre, he called the mayor and asked how the Salvation Army could help.
“The mayor said, ‘We’re OK.’ I was shocked,” Trejo said.
Eventually, the mayor did ask for help and even arranged appointments for people in need.
“It was amazing how everyone worked together,” he said.
Three awards also were presented during the luncheon. The Norfolk Lions Club received the volunteer bell ringing award; Joy Ohl received the excellence in volunteering award and Lacy Kimes received the citizen of the year award.