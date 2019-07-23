RURAL PIERCE — Susan Huwaldt has been advocating against puppy mills for more than 20 years.
“I’ve come to the conclusion that if there is profit with animals, then there is probably abuse somewhere along the line,” she said.
Puppy mills — a type of commercial dog breeding facility — have been in existence for decades. Some breed puppies on an extremely intensive basis and may keep dogs in inadequate living conditions and have a disregard for the care of them.
“It just makes me cry,” Huwaldt said. “No animal needs to be treated that way. That’s just wrong.”
Huwaldt and her husband, Bill, live on a farm in between Pierce, Neligh and Plainview where they have cared for many dogs throughout their lives. Susan Huwaldt, who was a longtime teacher before retiring, also learned to correctly care for her family’s farm animals as a younger child.
“I grew up on a farm so I always had lots of kittens, and my family had dogs, too,” she said. “My husband is a retired farmer, my father was a farmer, my father-in-law was a farmer, my grandparents, my great-grandparents. I just come from a long line of farmers.”
Although she has always loved animals, she was not always aware of puppy mills and the problems that come from some of these breeders.
“I think it was when I actually started reading about it and realized that this was actually going on,” Huwaldt said. “I ran across this article and I thought, for crying out loud, this actually exists.”
To help combat this problem, Huwaldt donates to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), a nonprofit that helps prevent animal cruelty in the country. She also donates to the Animal Shelter of Northeast Nebraska in Norfolk.
“You know, I’d do a lot for an animal,” she said. “It just makes me feel better that I know I’m helping.”
Lisa Doescher, the manager of the Norfolk shelter, said all donations go toward giving the animals in the center a better and more healthy life, whether that be through medical care, food or adequate housing.
Along with donating, Huwaldt and her husband also have adopted dogs in need.
After a dog was found abandoned near her father’s old farm property, Huwaldt received a phone call to see if she knew who owned it. She did not, but she knew she had to help.
“I hung up the phone and Bill said, ‘Get your shoes on, we’re gonna go get that dog,’ ” Huwaldt said. “We didn’t think we were going to find her because there were no buildings and a bunch of tall weeds.”
But luck had been smiling on them that day.
“We stopped in the middle of the road. I don’t remember what Bill hollered, but here she comes out of the ditch,” she said with a smile. “She jumped in the pickup and came home with us.”
This is not the only dog that she has ever adopted. Throughout their lives, the Huwaldts have saved four dogs after they were dumped by their owners.
“They don’t want them (dogs), so they just take them out in the country and dump them,” she said. “We adopt them and take care of them and love them.”
She encourages people to take part in dismantling the puppy mill systems by refusing to buy dogs from places that may be a customer of puppy mills and to adopt instead.
“There are many wonderful pets available at animal shelters such as the one in Norfolk and Puppy Love, which is also in Norfolk,” Huwaldt said. “There are also rescue groups that rescue a specific breed of puppy. With some searching, a group should not be hard to find.”
Like Huwaldt, Doescher said she believes people should go to an animal shelter instead of a pet store.
“All people have to do is fill out the application form,” she said about the adoption process at the Norfolk animal shelter. “It’s very simple.”
Several puppy mills located in Nebraska have made the Humane Society of the United States’ “Horrible Hundred” list, which includes the worst puppy mills in the country based on inspections done by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).
Some have been on the list for several years in a row without being shut down.
“There are a lot of puppy mills that have USDA certifications, but that doesn’t mean that they follow through with the cleanliness factor,” Doescher said.
“I think they need to make stricter rules about the inspection of these puppy mills,” Huwaldt said. “Personally, I think if they fail one inspection, then maybe they get a second chance. If they fail the second chance, then that should be it; they’re out.”
There are animal protection laws already set up in the state regarding the selling of dogs and cats and cruel neglect and abandonment. Huwaldt said she believes that these rules need to be better regulated.
“It’s just like slapping their fingers and saying, ‘Don’t do that anymore,’ ” she said. “We should be sure that they enforce the laws that they do have, which I don’t think is being done.”
The laws in Nebraska are not very strong, Doescher said. “As long as they have food, water and shelter, that’s all that’s required,” she said.
Huwaldt said she hopes that future legislation or law enforcement would tackle this problem and bring it to an end.
“Some people are not even aware that this is going on. I guess some people just don’t care,” Huwaldt said. “There are a lot of people that animals aren’t important to them or they just don’t get it.”
With taking the proper steps to create change, Huwaldt said she believes that people could help the animals that don’t have the ability to help themselves.
“There’s this animal group whose motto is, ‘We are their voice,’ ” she said. “And that is really true.”