A driver was not injured thanks to a seatbelt following a rollover accident into a ditch of water northwest of Battle Creek on 845th Road on Monday afternoon. Madison County Sheriff Todd Volk said the driver, who is a juvenile, was eastbound and lost control. Here, a deputy works the scene along with members of Battle Creek Fire and Rescue. Because the driver is a juvenile, the name is not being released, the sheriff said.
STANTON — A former Stanton man will be sentenced in September for his involvement in the death of a passenger in his vehicle in May 2018.
NELIGH — After spending more than an hour in executive session, the Neligh-Oakdale Board of Education voted unanimously to create a director of education position and hire an interim superintendent during a special meeting on Monday.
A request for a zoning change to facilitate the building of an electrical shop ignited a debate at a meeting of the Norfolk Planning Commission on Tuesday morning.
AINSWORTH — “Even Rafiki knows that every day is a lesson in itself. Enjoy the ride.”
Plans are now set for the reconstruction of Braasch Avenue from First to Fifth Street in downtown Norfolk.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — An Australian model was sentenced Monday in Los Angeles to community service and probation for slapping a flight attendant and going on an obscene tirade during a flight, with a federal judge saying he believed she was deeply remorseful and did not deserve fines or prison time.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Apollo 11’s astronauts are returning to the exact spot from where they flew to the moon 50 years ago.
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa City woman has been accused of transferring to her own account more than $650,000 without authority from her mother’s account on the day her mother died in 2016.
A call from a female to police Monday night about a man in a car following her led to the arrest of two area men.
