Rolled vehicle bear Battle Creek

A TEEN rolled his vehicle into a ditch of water but escaped without injury.

 Norfolk Daily News/Aaron Beckman

A driver was not injured thanks to a seatbelt following a rollover accident into a ditch of water northwest of Battle Creek on 845th Road on Monday afternoon. Madison County Sheriff Todd Volk said the driver, who is a juvenile, was eastbound and lost control. Here, a deputy works the scene along with members of Battle Creek Fire and Rescue. Because the driver is a juvenile, the name is not being released, the sheriff said.

