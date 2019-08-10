NORDEN — It’s fair time in these parts, and this small town is getting ready for big festivities.
The 121st Keya Paha County Fair will kick off Friday, Aug. 16, and run through Sunday, Aug. 18.
With a rough stock challenge on Friday evening, an open rodeo on Saturday and another on Sunday, attendees will have ample opportunities to get their fill of cowboy entertainment.
Other animal events include a greased pig contest at 3 p.m on Saturday and mutton busting for kids under 60 pounds on Sunday at 1 p.m.
Fairgoers looking to let loose on the dance floor will have a couple of opportunities. There is a dance with DJ Fat Kid on Friday from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., and there is a fair dance at the same time Saturday with music provided by South Hand Band.
The Family Fun Day also will be Saturday, with a dunk tank and balloon pop, a treasure hunt, a quick draw contest and a ribbon race, among other activities.
Sunday will feature fun and games for kids, including a nickel scramble, a three-legged race, a ladies slipper kick, foot races and the aforementioned mutton busting.
There is an all-day gate admission for ages 6 and older. Children 5 and under are free.
Additionally there will be a raffle on Sunday. Prizes include a Henry .22 magnum, commemorative spurs, a belt buckle with team roper and more.
An auction will be Sunday after the rodeo.