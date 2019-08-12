Rock the Block — a fundraiser for The Zone Afterschool Program — included carnival games, inflatables and music by The Begats on Saturday evening in downtown Norfolk.
The Zone is a proactive, community-based after-school program that works with seventh- through 12th-graders, with its mission “to promote the physical, mental, emotional, social and spiritual well-being of adolescents.”
The Zone program focuses on six program areas: education, enrichment, health and wellness, community involvement, leadership and special activities.