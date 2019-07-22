BASSETT — Rock County will coming together next week for its annual county fair, and it hopes to live up to its theme of “A County AfFAIR.”
The fair is a county-wide project, as various community groups from Bassett and Rock County help sponsor and coordinate several events.
“I think our people here are what set us apart,” said Rachel Hall, secretary of the Rock County Ag Society.
The Bassett Arts Council is running the Jane Keller Memorial Art Show on Thursday and screening a movie Saturday night at the fairgrounds, Rock County FFA is providing free games throughout the weekend, the local Extension office is coordinating the traditional 4-H shows and the Rock County Ag Society is hosting the fair itself.
A new event is also coming to the fair this year. It will be the inaugural laser tag tournament on Saturday night.
Hall said the laser tag course and competition is a new idea to bring in more younger people.
“We (the Ag Society) are always coming up with crazy ideas, just trying to get more people here and coming back,” Hall said.
Teams of four will compete at the fairgrounds, with first, second and third place finishers receiving prizes. Entry is $40 per team.
Laser tag will also be available for free for kids at 7:30 p.m. Saturday before the tournament begins.
There will also be some familiar events for all ages, most of which is free of charge.
“Hopefully, there is something for everyone to enjoy,” Hall said.
A youth fishing contest and antique tractor pull will take place Saturday morning. A horseshoe tournament will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. Entry is free and a cash prize will be awarded to the winner.
Saturday night, before the laser tag tournament, there will be a parade beginning at 6 p.m., followed by free yard games and a barbecue.
The demolition derby takes place Friday night, with competitions is several classes. The derby starts at 7 p.m. and admission is $10. A cornhole tournament will be held Friday night as well, with a $40 entry fee. Call 402-822-0600 or 402-760-1521 to register. Only 20 teams will be accepted.
More information can be found online at therockcountyfair.com.