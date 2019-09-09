MADISON — The Madison County Sheriff Department wanted to advise that the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign was a success.
Authorities participated in the recent campaign from Aug. 16 to Sept. 2.
“The first night we started strong with a check point in the area of Broken Bridge,” said Sheriff Todd Volk. “My deputies and I had 34 contacts with three investigations for driving under the influence.”
Volk said his department made no arrest for DUIs at the check point.
The Madison County Sheriff Department did make four arrests during the campaign for driving under the influence and issued two minor in possessions of alcohol citations.
It had 110 contacts during the selective. The sheriff’s department did issue 10 citations for miscellaneous violations.