VALENTINE — The Sandhills Prairie Refuge Association will be hosting speaker Bob Henrickson, horticulture program coordinator of the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum.
Henrickson will speak on Tuesday, Oct. 22, at 6 p.m. at the Peppermill Restaurant in Valentine. Association members and the public are welcome to the event, which will include our speaker, dinner and a short business meeting.
Look for additional information, make your reservation and see the menu options for the evening at the Sandhills Prairie Refuge Association Facebook page. To make a reservation email sandhillspra@gmail.com or message the organization on Facebook.
Henrickson will discuss gardening for pollinators and birds. There are many plants native to the Great Plains to choose from which grow well in any garden situation.
Prairie plants provide the food, shelter and nesting cover for songbirds, beneficial insects and other critters that conventional landscapes cannot. Henrickson will provide you the inspiration and knowledge to create your own unique “Portrait of the Prairie” in your landscape.
The arboretum is a private, nonprofit organization and is a program of the Nebraska Forest Service. Henrickson co-hosts a gardening talk show on a community radio station in Lincoln.
He is passionate about native plants, herbs, wild mushrooms, wild edibles, dried flowers and grasses and vegetable gardening. Simply put, he loves horticulture, which is the science and art that is our natural world.
The Sandhills Prairie Refuge Association is a nonprofit organization supporting historical, scientific, and educational mission of Fort Niobrara and Valentine National Wildlife Refuges.