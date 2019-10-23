WAYNE — Oscar-winning costume designer Ruth Carter will share her path to creative success Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 7:30 p.m. in Ramsey Theatre at Wayne State College.
Carter is acclaimed for her work on the 2018 Marvel Studios film “Black Panther.” More than 40 films have featured her imaginative designs.
Carter made history at the 2019 Oscars as the first African-American to win for best costume design and the first woman to win for a superhero film. She also received Oscar nominations for “Malcolm X” in 1993 and “Amistad” in 1998, and a 2016 Emmy nomination for the reboot of “Roots.”
The designer’s authenticity is apparent in such films as “Do the Right Thing,” “Selma” and “The Butler,” as well as the TV drama, “Yellowstone.”
The event is free and open to the public; however, seating is limited. Reservations may be made by visiting: wsc.universitytickets.com.
Unreserved seats will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis the night of the performance.
This event is part of the Wayne State College Black and Gold Performing Arts Series. It is co-sponsored by the Wayne State College Office of Student Activities.
Comprehensive research into culture, time period, color and ease of movement, particularly for stunt work, are key to Carter’s visionary costumes.
Her meticulous approach is lauded by film directors Lee Daniels, Ava Duvernay, Reginald Hudlin and Spike Lee, for whom she has designed costumes for 14 of his films.
Carter holds a bachelor of arts from Hampton University, Virginia, where she created her own costume design curriculum.
A member of the academy for more than 25 years, she is the first African-American to garner a nomination in costume design. She also holds the most African-American historic films and TV series in the industry.
In February, Carter received a career achievement award from the Costume Designers Guild.
* * *
Want to learn more?
For more information or help obtaining tickets, contact Dr. Melissa Derechailo at 402-375-7480.