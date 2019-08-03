Purple berries pack a punch

WEST POINT — Keith Doerneman believes in the power of the tiny purple berries growing on bushes on the family farm near West Point.
Since he started eating them on a regular basis, his cholesterol numbers have improved, he said. In fact, the tart fruit, which is loaded with anti-oxidants, is touted as a “super food” that can help a variety of health issues, including arthritis, cancer, diabetes and more.
Which is why it’s found in a number of products such as juices, tablets and powders.
Now it’s available in wine.
The magical fruit is aronia berries. Although it’s native to Poland, a version of the berry has been found in the United States for many years, Doerneman said. In fact, Native Americans used it for medicinal purposes, he added.
A number of years ago, the fruit’s health benefits caught the attention of the public and its popularity soared.
In 2011, Doerneman and his brother, Dale, planted 2,400 bushes on their farm, which has been in the family for almost 100 years. They harvested their first crop two years later, and they and their families added the fruit to their diets.
In 2013, the brothers were attending an event in Iowa where they got their first taste of wine made with aronia berries.
“They served dry, semi-sweet and blush,” Doerneman said. “Dale said, ‘I can do better than that.’ ”
After extensive research and study, the brothers planted around 2,000 more bushes and made their first batches of wine in the basement of Dale’s house.
Today, they bottle five varieties, one of which is just made only with aronia berries and four that are a mixture of the berries and other fruits, such as strawberries, raspberries, apples and choke cherries.
All of the fruit is organic and either grown by the Doernemans or purchased locally, Doerneman said.
And they no longer work in Dale’s basement. Instead, their equipment is in the back of a new building that houses their wine-tasting room that opened in June.
There, customers can sample the wines while they watch the sun set over the rows and rows of berry bushes.
The brothers named their business Native 32 Winery. It’s a nod to the highway that runs just south of their business and homage to the land where the berries grow that was native soil before the bushes were planted, Doerneman said.
This year, the Doernemans are selling wine made with last year’s berry harvest. Once off the bush, the berries are washed and frozen until they were processed. They made around 5,500 gallons of wine this year.
“We’ll keep increasing the volume slowly,” Doerneman said. They also intend to add more varieties, he added.
Currently, Native 32 is the only winery in Nebraska using aronia berries. And the wine is only available at the winery, although Doerneman said they hope to make it available at some retail outlets in the future.
“So far, the response has been good. I think it’s here to stay,” he said.