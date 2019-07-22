HARTINGTON — Kyson Lammers was up for the challenge.
When he learned of the Daily News’ summer reading program — and that the Hartington Public Library was going to participate in it — the 10-year-old son of John and Erin Lammers decided he wanted to tackle it.
“It was really his decision. He was pretty interested in it,” his mother said.
Kyson, who will be a fourth-grader at Hartington Cedar Catholic Schools this fall, already was a regular visitor to the library because he likes reading fiction stories.
But this was something new.
In its fourth year, the Daily News program encourages newspaper reading among children 5 through 12 years of age, exploring the different parts of the newspaper and the various stories and advertisements contained within it.
Each week in June, Kyson completed a questionnaire about Daily News content. In all, more than 60 young participants did the same, thanks to the participation of the Norfolk Public Library and about 15 area libraries.
But Kyson turned out to be the grand prize winner when his name was selected in a random drawing.
As a result, on an upcoming trip to Norfolk, he’ll have $100 to spend on school supplies, a backpack and perhaps even some more books to read.
Tami Anderson, the library director in Hartington, was pleased to hear that Kyson had been selected as the winner.
“That’s awesome,” she said.
It was the first year for the Hartington library to participate in the Daily News program. “Parents loved it,” Anderson said.
“We’re happy that Kyson completed the program and spent some time reading the Daily News,” said Ashley Gracey, who coordinated the program for the newspaper.
The Daily News plans to sponsor the newspaper summer reading program again next year and make it available to Northeast Nebraska libraries again.
* * *
Interested in participating?
Northeast Nebraska public libraries interested in learning more or being part of the Daily News’ summer reading program in 2020 should contact Ashley Gracey at 402-371-1020, ext. 236, or via email at agracey@norfolkdailynews.com.