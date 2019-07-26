Priest answers calling late in life

HUMPHREY — The calling came early and late.
The journey that led the Rev. Eric Olsen to the priesthood, and eventually to Humphrey, came when he was a kid and later as an adult.
“I felt the first call to the priesthood in sixth or seventh grade,” he said. “I think many young men, who are raised in a Catholic environment, feel like there’s something there that needs to be explored, and I think, like many young men, I ignored it for a very long time.
“It came back around in 1995 or so. I kind of remembered that call I had in sixth or seventh grade, and I was fortunate enough that I had a lot of people praying for me, so I was able to respond more generously than I ever would have alone.”
But it was later, as an adult that he was challenged to examine his relationship with God.
“My boyhood pastor, who is now deceased, Father Dan Galas was an inspiration to me, but it was one of those things. I was in the work world, and I was challenged by a Seventh Day Adventist about my Catholic beliefs.”
Olsen said he didn’t know exactly what his Catholic beliefs were. That prompted him to look for answers.
Soon, he started “falling in love with what I was learning. One thing led to another.”
Olsen has five brothers and sisters in Nebraska, Iowa and Kansas.
He is a 1987 graduate of Fort Calhoun High School, followed by Drake University, majoring in actuarial science. He had an ROTC scholarship out of high school and was commissioned in 1991 as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army, serving in the reserve for six years.
Olsen worked as an actuary for a company in Omaha for 4½ years, then for a company in St. Louis for year and a half.
He started to hear the call to the seminary around 1995 and entered the seminary in 1997, going to Mount St. Mary’s Seminary in Emmitsburg, Maryland. He was ordained in 2002 and first assigned to St. Patrick’s Catholic Parish in O’Neill.
Since the restructuring parishes by the Archdiocese of Omaha, Olsen will be in charge of four parishes — St. Francis, Lindsay Holy Family, St. Michael’s in Tarnov and St. Mary’s in Leigh.
“It’s very interesting because … I hate being on the cutting edge of anything, but here I am on the cutting edge of this new dynamic,” he said. “It’s new for everybody, so it’s just one of those things we have to wait and see what God’s plan is. It’s like a roller coaster, we’re just along for the ride. Everyone is going to end up fine, but how we’re going to get there with the ups and downs and loop de loops we don’t know.”