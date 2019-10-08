Dr. Leah Barrett shared her impressions of Northeast Community Colleges and perspectives on how she’d lead the institution as its ninth president at a presidential candidate forum on Tuesday.
As the third of three final candidates who have met with community members to discuss their qualifications, Barrett answered questions from community members and Northeast students, faculty and administrators in two public forums held in the theatre of the Cox Activities Center on the Norfolk campus.
The theatre was about three-fourths full with a few attendees participating via video conferencing from Northeast’s remote campuses at South Sioux City, O’Neill and West Point at her first forum. About a dozen participants asked questions at her first forum.
Barrett is currently vice president for student affairs at the Northern Wyoming Community College District in Sheridan, Wyoming, where she oversees areas including financial aid, counseling services, academic advising, institutional research and TRIO student support services. She also served as the associate vice president for enrollment management and student affairs at The College at Brockport in New York for eight years and worked at various colleges across the country.
