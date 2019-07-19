This year’s Music in the Park Series in Norfolk will wrap up during the Labor Day weekend with what is being described as two full-throttle performances.
Troy Weyhrich — representing the Norfolk Rotary Club, which sponsors the series — announced Thursday night that David Victor, the former singer and guitar player for the rock band Boston, would be part of a lineup of performers for the free outdoor concert set for Sunday, Sept. 1, at Skyview Park in Norfolk.
The "Evening With David Victor formerly of Boston" will kick off with a special performance by Victor's "Platinum Rockstars" show, which pays homage to all of the music that inspired Victor as an artist. Those in attendance will hear re-creations of the greatest classic rock hits of all time from such bands as Bon Jovi, Journey, Foreigner, Def Leppard, Motley Crue and Van Halen.
Following the Platinum Rockstars show, Victor and bandmates transform into "The Hits of Boston & More" and perform all the greatest hits of Boston, including "More Than a Feeling," "Peace of Mind" and "Foreplay/Long Time." The group also features original music written by Victor.
"Who ever heard of a band opening for itself? But that's exactly what we'll be doing," Victor said. "It's a first-ever, back-to-back performance of two completely different shows, both of which we've been doing for over a decade.”
Victor said Platinum Rockstars came into being before “The Hits of Boston & More” was formed.
“This group of players and vocalists is supremely talented. I think this audience will be blown away and many might not even realize that it's the same band — it's that unique," he said.
The band features a talented lineup of touring rock musicians: Guitarist Roby Duron embodies musicality, style and showmanship; bassist Manny Aguirre handles complex melodic lines with groove and dexterity; and guitarist/keyboardist Victor Bender moves easily from keyboard arrangements to rhythms on guitar. All band members sing and perform spotlight songs on lead vocals.
Victor joined Boston to record in 2010 and performed on its 2012 and 2014 North American tours. He also appeared at the "Boston Strong" benefit for the Boston Marathon bombing victims.
The "Music In The Park" show also will feature regional performer Josh Hoyer and is being presented by the Norfolk Rotary Club and Nucor Nebraska. Hoyer will perform from 2:45 to 4:15 p.m., followed by Platinum Rockstars from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and then Victor from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.