POLICE DIVISION
Accidents
A collision Aug. 27 on South 13th Street damaged vehicles driven by Patricia Tisthammer, Albion, and Baltazar Urquido III, El Paso, Texas.
A collision Aug. 25 on Queen City Boulevard damaged vehicles driven by Emily Dreher, 906 Westbrook Drive, and Jennifer Planer, 803 Hespe Drive.
A hit-and-run crash Aug. 21 at 710 S. 13th St. damaged an unknown run vehicle and a parked and unattended vehicle owned by Dorothy Hull, 1700 W. Pasewalk Ave., No. 702.
Criminal reports
Theft of gas reported at 1220 N. 1st St.
Police calls
Between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday, police responded to 67 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday, 8:50 a.m., Impala Drive, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Thursday, 9:32 a.m., South 18th Street, transported to Faith Regional.
Thursday, 12:01 p.m., Ninth Street and Park Avenue, traffic accident, no transport.
Thursday, 3:25 p.m., First Street and Norfolk Avenue, traffic accident, transported to Faith Regional.
Thursday, 3:36 p.m., West Benjamin Avenue, traffic accident, no transport.
Thursday, 3:56 p.m., Syracuse Avenue, transported to Faith Regional.
Thursday, 5:48 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, transported to Faith Regional.
Thursday, 8:56 p.m., Janet Lane, transported to Faith Regional.
Thursday, 11:45 p.m., South 18th Street, no transport.
Friday, 3:03 a.m., North Ninth Street, transported to Faith Regional.