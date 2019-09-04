POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Tuesday: Richard Morford, 54, 111 S. Pine St., Apt. 12, disturbing the peace.
Accidents
A crash Monday at 2201 S. 13th St. damaged a vehicle driven by Yoandys Sanchez Ruiz, 1216 Wilson Ave., and damaged a tree owned by the City of Norfolk, 309 N. Fifth St.
A hit-and-run crash Sunday in the 300 block of East Walnut Street damaged an unknown run vehicle and a parked and unattended vehicle owned by Amber Valene Witzel, 302 E. Walnut Ave.
A crash Saturday on South Ninth Street damaged a vehicle driven by Susan George, Meadow Grove, and a parked and unattended vehicle owned by Ashley Rios, 402 S. Eighth St.
A collision Friday in a parking lot at 814 S. 13th St. damaged vehicles driven by Janet Eisenmann, Leigh, and Cristi Peters, Madison.
A collision Friday on West Braasch Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Jessica Metcalf, Norfolk, and Beverly Codr, Elgin.
A hit-and-run crash Thursday on East Benjamin Avenue damaged an unknown run vehicle and a parked and unattended vehicle owned by Anthony Riecken, Arlington.
A property damage crash Aug. 28 in an alley between South 13th Place Circle and South 13th Street damaged an unknown run vehicle and caused an estimated $250 in damage to a fence owned by Jason Konicek, 105 S. 13th Place Circle.
Criminal reports
Theft at 605 S. Eighth St.
Police calls
Between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to 76 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday, 8:58 a.m., South Fifth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Tuesday, 11:24 a.m., South Deer Run, gas odor, propane leak.
Tuesday, 2:38 p.m., Laurel Lane, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday, 4:40 a.m., South Logan Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.