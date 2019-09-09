POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Sunday: Jekel Douglas, 24, 806 S. 12th St., disorderly conduct.
Saturday: Shanna Shroeder, 38, 207 W. Maple Ave., three Madison County warrants; Robert Ainsworth, 35, 1208 N. 12th St., urinating in public; Garrett Halligan, 18, 1405 Verges Ave., driving under the influence of drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving.
Friday: Zenobia Dehaes, 25, 1102 S. 10th St. possession of marijuana; Rebekah Mehaffey, 38, 1602 Alaska Circle, child abuse/neglect.
Sept. 2: Yoandys Sanchez Ruiz, 34, 1216 Wilson Ave., driving under the influence, open container violation.
Criminal reports
Theft of a wheel reported at 600 S. 13th St.
Theft reported at 1510 Market Lane.
Theft of blank checks reported at 217 N. 24th St.
Property damage reported at 1004 N. 10th St., No. 104.
Police calls
Between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday, police responded to 177 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday, 7:05 a.m., North Ninth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Saturday, 8:03 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport.
Saturday, 12:16 p.m., North Eighth Street, rescue call, no transport.
Saturday, 6:30 p.m., South Second Street, rescue call, no transport.
Saturday, 10:52 p.m., 10th Street and Prospect Avenue, rescue call, no transport.
Sunday, 1:15 a.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday, 2:19 a.m., Harris Drive, rescue call, no transport.
Sunday, 7:27 a.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday, 8:22 a.m., Elm Avenue, rescue call, no transport.
Sunday, 5:50 p.m., Victory Road and Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, motor vehicle accident, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday, 10:18 p.m., North Eighth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday, 12:40 a.m., Jerry Drive, rescue call, canceled.