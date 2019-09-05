POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Thursday: Garret Niewohner, 18, Albion, minor in consumption; Blake Hoke, 18, 1113 Grant Ave., procuring alcohol to a minor, disturbing the peace; Jakob Heerten, 19, 1113 Grant Ave., procuring alcohol to minors, disturbing the peace; Garret Marisch, 18, Spalding, minor in consumption; Timothy Hughes, 18, Burwell, minor in consumption; Christopher Kester, 18, 1113 Grant Ave., procuring alcohol to minors, disturbing the peace; Caid Doetker, 19, Wauneta, minor in consumption; Josh Brester, 18, Howells, minor in consumption; John Schell, 18, Wymore, minor in consumption; Kelly Kleffner, 18, 801 E. Benjamin Ave., Apt. 743, minor in consumption; Lane Hegemann, 18, Howells, minor in consumption; Meredith Christensen, 18, Holdrege, minor in consumption.
Wednesday: Blake Kitto, 25, 921 Woodhurst, Apt. 2, driving under suspension, no proof of insurance, no valid registration; Destiny Pollard, 18, Pierce, reckless driving.
Accidents
A hit-and-run crash Aug. 15 at an unknown location damaged an unknown run vehicle and a parked and unattended vehicle owned by Lynda Swanson, Meadow Grove.
A collision Aug. 12 on South 13th Street damaged vehicles driven by Talena Woodard, Elgin, and Jeffrey Geary, 910 Riverfront Road.
Criminal reports
Criminal mischief to vehicle reported at 2400 Pasewalk Ave.
Police calls
Between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday, police responded to 68 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday, 8:50 a.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Wednesday, 3:54 p.m., 13th Street and Ta-Ha-Zouka Road, rescue call, fire-assist, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday, 6:46 p.m., 34th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Thursday, 3:38 a.m., Queen City Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.