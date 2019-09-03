POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Monday: Vincent Vinson, 52, 922 S. Third St., driving under the influence-first offense, speeding; Adeline Mauldin, 19, 413 W. Michigan Ave., possession of marijuana less then 1 ounce; Daniel Krivolvek, 21, 1310 Galeta, Apt. B, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce.
Sunday: Collin Pdolak, 18, Columbus, unauthorized entry into motor vehicle;
Saturday: Xacjare Rath, 29, 1009 W. Madison Ave., possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce; Travis Fleming, 34, 605 S. Boxelder St., criminal mischief;
Aug. 25: Kenneth McGrath, 58, 1201 Phillip Ave., disturbing the peace, no burn permit.
Aug. 23: Eric Allen, 42, 601 Verges Ave., Apt. 5, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Aug. 18: Michael Jensen, 28, West Point, driving under the influence-second offense.
Criminal reports
Theft of property reported at 900 S. Eighth St.
Theft of vehicle reported at 112 E. Benjamin Ave.
Criminal mischief reported at 609 S. 14th St.
Police calls
Between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to 229 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday, 11:01 a.m., North 37th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Saturday, 3:09 p.m., East Norfolk Avenue, fire call, fire.
Saturday, 4:17 p.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Saturday, 5:31 p.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday, 3:02 a.m., Harris Drive, rescue call, no transport.
Sunday, 5:11 p.m., South Third Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday, 6:47 p.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, no transport.
Sunday, 7:05 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday, 7:52 a.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday, 2:07 p.m., South Ninth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday, 4:03 p.m., 18th Street and Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, canceled.
Monday, 6 p.m., 23rd Street and Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport.