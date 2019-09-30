POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Saturday: Kaitlyn Morris, 25, 600 S. Boxelder St., trespassing; Clifford Corn, 37, 413 W. Omaha Ave., criminal trespass; Kaitlyn Morris, 600 S. Boxelder St., crimnal trespass.
Friday: Jordan McIntosh, 30, 611 S. Ninth St., Madison County warrant — dangerous dog/cross dog, animal at large, no city tag, no rabies tag.
Sept. 16: Scott Montgomery, 53, 5511 N. Ninth St., driving under suspension.
Criminal reports
Theft of vehicle reported at 202 N. Seventh St.
Door reported damaged at 207 S. 10th St.
Police calls
Between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday, police responded to 170 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday, 9:14 a.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, fire call, smoke.
Saturday, 10:53 a.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, odor.
Saturday, 4:19 p.m., Glenn Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Saturday, 4:48 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Saturday, 5:49 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.