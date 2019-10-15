POLICE DIVISION
Accidents
A collision Oct. 12 on Benjamin Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Caleb Kuhn, 113 S. 16th St., and Eryn Gustman, 1210 Fieldcrest Drive.
A hit-and-run crash Oct. 9 in a parking lot at 2100 Market Lane damage a run vehicle driven by Elaine Kirch, Wisner, and a parked and unattended vehicle owned by Cornhusker Auto, 700 E. Norfolk Ave.
A property damage crash Oct. 8 on Sixth Street damaged a vehicle driven by Jeromy Horner, 803 S. Sixth St., and caused an estimated $200 in damage to a street sign owned by the City of Norfolk Street Division, 1010 S. Eighth St.
A hit-and-run property damage crash Oct. 1 at 605 E. Norfolk Ave. damaged an unknown run vehicle and caused an estimated $300 in damage to a ceramic post structure owned by Frohberg Electric Company, 605 E. Norfolk Ave.
Criminal reports
Theft of a wallet from a car reported at 801 S. Ninth St.
Property reported damaged at 918 Elm Ave.
Police calls
Between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to 58 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday, 3:51 p.m., South Ninth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Monday, 8:33 p.m., North Sixth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.