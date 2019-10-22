POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Monday: Marilyn Flesner, 81, Norfolk, negligent driving.
Oct. 17: Michael Steven, 39, 500 Hastings Ave., theft by receiving, criminal impersonation.
Oct. 16: Jeremiah Rotherham, 19, 500 Hastings Ave., theft by receiving.
Criminal reports
Damage to apartment reported at 118 E. Phillip Ave.
Police calls
Between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to 45 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday, 8:38 a.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Monday, 11:58 a.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday, 3:01 p.m., North Cottonwood Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday, 6:15 p.m., Pasewalk Avenue and Taylor Avenue, rescue call, motor vehicle accident, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday, 7:34 p.m., West Prospect Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday, 1:30 a.m., Hillview Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday, 1:59 a.m., Lakewood Drive, rescue call, no transport.