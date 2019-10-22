POLICE DIVISION

Bookings

(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)

Monday: Marilyn Flesner, 81, Norfolk, negligent driving.

Oct. 17: Michael Steven, 39, 500 Hastings Ave., theft by receiving, criminal impersonation.

Oct. 16: Jeremiah Rotherham, 19, 500 Hastings Ave., theft by receiving.

Criminal reports

Damage to apartment reported at 118 E. Phillip Ave.

Police calls

Between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to 45 calls.

FIRE DIVISION

Fire and Rescue unit calls

Monday, 8:38 a.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.

Monday, 11:58 a.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.

Monday, 3:01 p.m., North Cottonwood Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.

Monday, 6:15 p.m., Pasewalk Avenue and Taylor Avenue, rescue call, motor vehicle accident, transported to Faith Regional.

Monday, 7:34 p.m., West Prospect Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.

Tuesday, 1:30 a.m., Hillview Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.

Tuesday, 1:59 a.m., Lakewood Drive, rescue call, no transport.

