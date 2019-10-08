POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Monday: Christopher Deering, 38, North Bend, disorderly conduct.
Sunday: Thomas Macias, 20, 1408 W. Park Ave., shoplifting, minor in possession; Preston Gilpin, 23, 109 Gold Strike Drive, No. 2, false reporting.
Accidents
A collision Oct. 1 on East Norfolk Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Claire Thompson, 804 N. Boxelder St., and Vicki Bivens, Pierce.
A collision Oct. 1 on North 13th Street damaged vehicles driven by Theresa Scheffler, Albion, and Tayen Meyer, 1804 Sunset Ave.
A collision Sept. 26 in the 1000 block of South Seventh Street damaged vehicles driven by Gary Godel, 815 S. Fourth St., and Omar Lopez, Oakdale.
A collision Sept. 25 on Taylor Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Brian Henderson, 212 S. 16th St., and Jacob Curran, Ponca.
A collision Sept. 25 in the 2400 block of Pasewalk Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Carolyn Gray, Albion, and Dawn Grothe, O’Neill.
A hit-and-run crash Sept. 3 at 301 W. Benjamin Ave. damaged an unknown run vehicle and a parked and unattended vehicle owned by Linda Hoffman, 1205 Taylor Ave.
A property damage hit-and-run crash Aug. 24 at 708 S. Second St. damaged an unknown run vehicle, a parked and unattended vehicle owned by Arlyn Cech and Debra Gentry, 708 S. Second St., and garden property valued at $20, owned by Cech.
Police calls
Between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to 60 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday, 7:15 a.m., Square Turn Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Monday, 8:55 a.m., Chestnut Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday, 1:06 p.m., Prospect Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday, 1:34 p.m., Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday, 1:45 p.m., South 12th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday, 2:38 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday, 3:08 p.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday, 3:10 p.m., West Phillip Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday, 3:34 p.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday, 5:54 p.m., North Pine Street, rescue call, no transport.
Monday, 11:14 p.m., Elm Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday, 2:08 a.m., North Seventh Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.