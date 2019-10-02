POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Tuesday: Tayen Meyer, 20, 1804 Sunset Ave., driving under suspension; Israel Montoya, 48, Stanton, driving under suspension, failure to obey railroad crossing sign.
Police calls
Between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to 56 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday, 2:45 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Thursday, 5:50 p.m., South 18th Street Circle, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Thursday, 8:45 p.m., Braasch Avenue, rescue call, no transport.
Friday, 5:59 a.m., West Park Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Friday, 11:29 a.m., S. 18th Street, rescue call, fire-assist.
Friday, 11:46 a.m., S. 18th Street, rescue call, fire-assist.
Friday, 2:22 p.m., N. Eighth Street, rescue call, fire-assist.
Friday, 4:03 p.m., N. First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Friday, 6:47 N. Fourth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Friday, 11:40 p.m., W. Benjamin Avenue, fire alarm, false alarm.
Saturday, 2:21 a.m., N. Fourth St., rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday, 12:36 a.m., Adams Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday, 4:02 p.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, no transport.
Sunday, 5:50 p.m., East Spruce Avenue, fire call, faulty carbon monoxide detector.
Sunday, 10:34 p.m., South Boxelder Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday, 11:37 p.m., Oak Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday, 11:58 p.m., Logan Street, rescue call, no transport.
Monday, 12:56 a.m., Queen City Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday, 7:04 a.m., Hespe Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional .
Monday, 7:43 a.m., Hickory Street, rescue call, no transport.
Monday, 8:36 a.m., North 19th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday, 9:18 a.m., intercept with Clarkson, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday, 11:13 a.m., West Prospect Avenue, fire call, house fire.
Monday, 12:20 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, no transport.
Monday, 1:39 p.m., 25th Street bypass, fire call, ditch fire.
Monday, 2:57 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport.
Monday, 5:37 p.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday, 5:52 p.m., East Norfolk Avenue, fire call, alarm.
Tuesday, 1:11 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday, 6:52 a.m., 549th Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional .
Tuesday, 9 a.m., Westside Plaza, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday, 10:29 a.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday, 11:15 a.m., South Second Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday, 1:52 p.m., 13th Street and Prospect Avenue, rescue call, motor vehicle collision, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday, 3:55 p.m., North Pine Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday, 5:26 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, alarm, false alarm.
Tuesday, 5:47 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday, 6:45 p.m., West Sycamore, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday, 6:47 p.m., Vicki Lane, alarm, false alarm.
Tuesday, 11:43 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday, 12:55 a.m., West Prospect Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.