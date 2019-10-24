POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Thursday: Maximilian Martin, 50, homeless, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing a police officer.
Wednesday: Lacee Tuttle, 37, Pierce, shoplifting; Andy Casperson, 41, 301 S. Eighth St., Madison County warrant; Pierre Rodeanson, 41, Brooklyn, New York, possession of marijuana;
Oct. 19: Maximilian Martin, 50, homeless, criminal possession of a financial transaction device.
Oct. 18: Kyler Jahnke, 21, 705 Wood St., possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, open container violation.
Criminal reports
Theft of papers and bank card from a vehicle reported at 1100 S. Ninth St.
Theft of property from a vehicle reported at 602 S. 14th St.
Police calls
Between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday, police responded to 46 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday, 1:45 p.m., South Pine Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Wednesday, 2:27 p.m., North 27th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday, 2:49 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday, 2:51 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday, 7:34 p.m., Elm Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Thursday, 1:26 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Thursday, 2:52 a.m., South Pine Street, rescue call, no transport.