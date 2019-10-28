POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Saturday: Donald Bermel, 45, 306 N. 12th St., careless driving; Jason Pope, 40, 208 W. Park Ave., careless driving.
Friday: Luke Sukup, 24, 806 S. 16th St., Apt. 3, driving under the influence of drugs, possession of a controlled substance, refusal to submit to a urine test; Kristin Gotschall, 25, no address listed, shoplifting; Rachael Lambley, 21, 506½ Oak St., failure to yield, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, driving under suspension.
Thursday: Audra Heuson, 35, Madison, second-degree trespassing; Marco Aguilera, 18, Madison, minor in possession; Xavier Bordeaux, 27, homeless, felony criminal mischief, disturbing the peace, attempted first-degree trespassing.
Criminal reports
Criminal mischief reported at 607 S. Eighth St.
Theft reported at 1505 Norfolk Ave.
Theft reported at 113 S. 16th St.
Theft from a vehicle reported at 200 S. 15th St.
Police calls
Between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday, police responded to 130 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday, 10:49 a.m., Market Lane, fire call, dryer lint fire.
Saturday, 2:15 a.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Saturday, 2:52 p.m., Highway 275 and Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Saturday, 4:04 p.m., South 14th Street, rescue call, no transport.
Saturday, 7:52 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Saturday, 9:09 p.m., Mimick Drive, rescue call, no transport.
Saturday, 9:49 p.m., South 15th Street, fire call, carbon monoxide detector.
Sunday, 1:17 a.m., Lincoln Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday, 7:22 a.m., West Omaha Avenue, fire call, smoke.
Sunday, 8:18 a.m., South 14th Place, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday, 11:37 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday, 12:11 p.m., West Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday, 12:48 p.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday, 7:01 p.m., Harris Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday, 8:54 p.m., South Airport Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday, 2:24 a.m., Homewood Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.