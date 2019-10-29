POLICE DIVISION
Accidents
A property damage crash Oct. 14 at 1003 Nord St. damaged a vehicle driven by Desamond Wright, Madeira Beach, Florida, and caused an estimated $100 in damage to a mailbox owned by Carolyn Beeks, 1003 Nord St.
A property damage collision Oct. 12 on Norfolk Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Christian Luedtke, Bellevue, and Armani Gotschall, 808 S. 15th St., and caused an estimated $50 in damage to grass on a terrace owned by Family and Cosmetic Dentistry, 1109 Norfolk Ave.
A collision Oct. 12 on Benjamin Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Caleb Kuhn, 113 S. 16th St., and Eryn Gustman, 1210 Fieldcrest Drive.
A collision Oct. 11 on Queen City Boulevard damaged vehicles driven by Mia Furst, 1505 Syracuse Ave., and Rosana Monica Pereyra, 1204 Terrace Road.
Criminal reports
Theft from a vehicle of an amplifier and speaker reported at 705 S. Fourth St.
Theft reported at 1150 S. 13th St.
Theft reported at 1501 W. Park Ave.
Criminal mischief reported at 101 E. Omaha Ave.
Police calls
Between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to 50 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday, 10:49 a.m., Market Lane, fire call, dryer lint fire.
Saturday, 2:15 a.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Saturday, 2:52 p.m., Highway 275 and Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Saturday, 4:04 p.m., South 14th Street, rescue call, no transport.
Saturday, 7:52 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Saturday, 9:09 p.m., Mimick Drive, rescue call, no transport.
Saturday, 9:49 p.m., South 15th Street, fire call, carbon monoxide detector.
Sunday, 1:17 a.m., Lincoln Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday, 7:22 a.m., West Omaha Avenue, fire call, smoke.
Sunday, 8:18 a.m., South 14th Place, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday, 11:37 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday, 12:11 p.m., West Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday, 12:48 p.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday, 7:01 p.m., Harris Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday, 8:54 p.m., South Airport Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday, 2:24 a.m., Homewood Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday, 9:05 a.m., South Chestnut Street, rescue call, no transport.
Monday, 1:01 p.m., 13th Street and Omaha Avenue, rescue call, no transport.
Monday, 10:57 p.m., Eighth Street and Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.