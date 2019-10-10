POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Wednesday: Megan McDonald, 29, 607 Cedar Ave., No. 32, second-degree forgery; Elaine Kirch, 62, Wisner, leaving the scene of a property damage accident; Christopher Cournoyer, 42, 1301 Impala Drive, Apt. 3, Madison County warrant — disorderly conduct, failure to appear; Garrett Halligan, 18, 1405 Verges Ave., driving under the influence of drugs, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, willful reckless driving, no proof of insurance.
Criminal reports
Theft of a gun and a Garmin from a vehicle reported at 102 20th Drive.
Theft of a wallet from a pickup in a driveway reported at 408 S. 15th St.
Police calls
Between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday, police responded to 59 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday, 6:57 a.m., Charolais Drive, rescue call, no transport.
Wednesday, 7:19 a.m., Vicki Lane, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Wednesday, 10:27 a.m., Impala Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday, 11:06 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday, 2:38 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday, 4:42 p.m., Northdale Drive, rescue call, no transport.