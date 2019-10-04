POLICE DIVISION

Bookings

(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)

Thursday: Eric Allen, 41, Lincoln, second-degree trespassing.

 

Criminal reports

Theft reported at 301 S. First St.

Police calls

Between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday, police responded to 68 calls.

FIRE DIVISION

Fire and Rescue unit calls

Thursday, 5:09 p.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, no transport.

Thursday, 7:10 p.m., Longhorn Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.

Friday, 4:44 a.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, no transport.