POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Thursday: Eric Allen, 41, Lincoln, second-degree trespassing.
Criminal reports
Theft reported at 301 S. First St.
Police calls
Between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday, police responded to 68 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday, 5:09 p.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, no transport.
Thursday, 7:10 p.m., Longhorn Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Friday, 4:44 a.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, no transport.