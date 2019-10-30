POLICE DIVISION
Criminal reports
Criminal mischief reported at 1310 Galeta Ave.
Police calls
Between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to 49 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday, 8:09 a.m., Market Lane, fire call, false alarm.
Tuesday, 9:44 a.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Tuesday, 10:09 a.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, fire call, false alarm.
Tuesday, 11:53 a.m., Vicki Lane, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday, 2:21 p.m., South 14th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday, 3:52 p.m., Fourth Street and Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, motor vehicle accident, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday, 4:20 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, no transport.
Tuesday, 5:22 p.m., West Park Avenue, rescue call, no transport.
Tuesday, 5:44 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday, 8:57 p.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday, 4:50 a.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.