POLICE DIVISION
Criminal reports
Theft of license plates from a vehicle reported at 1405 Blaine St.
Police calls
Between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday, police responded to 47 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday, 8:08 a.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Thursday, 11:33 a.m., Charolais Drive, fire call, check carbon monoxide detector.
Thursday, 12:54 p.m., Taylor Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Thursday, 4:51 p.m., North 37th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Thursday, 5:15 p.m., Amberwood Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Thursday, 5:58 p.m., 554 Avenue and 837 Road, fire call, power line down.
Thursday, 9:31 p.m., South Second Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Thursday, 11:37 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.