POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Friday: Luke Sukup, 24, 806 S. 16th St., Apt. 3, driving under the influence of drugs, possession of a controlled substance, refusal to submit to a urine test.
Thursday: Audra Heuson, 35, Madison, second degree trespass; Marco Aguilera, 18, Madison, minor in possession; Xavier Bordeaux, 27, homeless, felony criminal mischief, disturbing the peace, attempted first-degree criminal trespass.
Criminal reports
Theft of a car reported at 713 S. Fifth St.
Theft of a wallet stolen from a vehicle reported at 1310 Lodgeview Drive.
Theft of gas reported at 1220 N. First St.
Property reported damaged at 2613 W. Madison Ave.
Police calls
Between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday, police responded to 86 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday, 12:30 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Thursday, 5:02 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, no transport.