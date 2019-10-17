POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Saturday: Matthew Spence, 38, Norfolk, possession of a controlled substance, burglary; Katelin Dover, 33, Norfolk, Lancaster County warrant, burglary.
Criminal reports
Theft reported at 1305 E. Hayes Ave.
Theft of money reported at 600 S. Fourth St.
Police calls
Between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday, police responded to 58 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday, 11:35 p.m., North 26th Street, fire call, odor investigation.
Wednesday, 12:15 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, motor vehicle accident, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Wednesday, 1:54 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, no transport.
Wednesday, 2:44 p.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, no transport.
Wednesday, 5:17 p.m., Lakewood Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday, 6:53 p.m., Bel Air Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday, 7:34 p.m., Miller Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Thursday, 5:06 a.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, no transport.
Thursday, 6:13 a.m., South Eighth Street, fire call, carbon monoxide detector.