POLICE DIVISION

Bookings

(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)

Saturday: Matthew Spence, 38, Norfolk, possession of a controlled substance, burglary; Katelin Dover, 33, Norfolk, Lancaster County warrant, burglary.

Criminal reports

Theft reported at 1305 E. Hayes Ave.

Theft of money reported at 600 S. Fourth St.

Police calls

Between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday, police responded to 58 calls.

FIRE DIVISION

Fire and Rescue unit calls

Tuesday, 11:35 p.m., North 26th Street, fire call, odor investigation.

Wednesday, 12:15 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, motor vehicle accident, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.

Wednesday, 1:54 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, no transport.

Wednesday, 2:44 p.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, no transport.

Wednesday, 5:17 p.m., Lakewood Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.

Wednesday, 6:53 p.m., Bel Air Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.

Wednesday, 7:34 p.m., Miller Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.

Thursday, 5:06 a.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, no transport.

Thursday, 6:13 a.m., South Eighth Street, fire call, carbon monoxide detector.

