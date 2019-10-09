POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Tuesday: Diego Garcia, 25, 306 S. 16th St., Madison County warrant — child support.
Accidents
A crash Oct. 6 in the 200 block of South 14th Street damaged a vehicle driven by Jordan Burival, 110 Hillside Drive, and a parked and unattended vehicle owned by Bailey and Matt Gronenthal, 606 S. 15th St.
A collision Oct. 4 on Norfolk Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Lynn Weinrich, Pierce, and Amanda Chavez, O’Neill.
A crash Oct. 4 on Square Turn Boulevard damaged a vehicle driven by Jody Elkins, Hoskins, and a parked and unattended vehicle owned by Mark and Theresa Fendrick, Platte Center.
A pedestrian crash Oct. 3 on South Third Street damaged a vehicle driven by Carla Hinken, 311 S. Third St., and involved an injured pedestrian.
A collision Oct. 3 on South 11th Street damaged vehicles driven by Lindsey Clyde, 806 S. 11th St., and Austin Burival, 709 S. 11th St.
A collision Oct. 2 on Omaha Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Donald Newman, Imperial, and Kasey Stallbaum, David City.
A collision Oct. 2 on West Omaha Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Travis Ferguson, Mena, Arizona, and Ross Svoboda, 403 N. Pine St.
A collision Oct. 1 on South First Street damaged vehicles driven by Mackenzie Johnson, Osmond, and Allen Korth, Meadow Grove.
Police calls
Between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to 66 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday, 10:18 a.m., West Park Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Tuesday, 12:20 p.m., South 10th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday, 5:51 p.m., Prospect Avenue and Harris Drive, canceled.
Tuesday, 11:00 p.m., North Eighth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday, 11:21 p.m., North Cottonwood Street, fire call, car fire.